National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omeros were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 363.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 982.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMER. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, WBB Securities increased their price target on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omeros presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

OMER opened at $15.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $992.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.12. Omeros Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

