National Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,417 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in PulteGroup by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.68. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

