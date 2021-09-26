National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $302.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $281.13 and a 200 day moving average of $262.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.82 and a 1-year high of $304.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

