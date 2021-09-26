National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $182.57 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.28 and a 52 week high of $185.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $255.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 9.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.