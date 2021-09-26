National Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,409 iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 843.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 141,729 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 275,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 67,277 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 101.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 50,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,429,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average is $35.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.