National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 14.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 45,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $640,095.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,232,421. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

