National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.63 Million

Sep 26th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will announce sales of $45.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.70 million and the lowest is $37.90 million. National CineMedia reported sales of $6.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 660.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year sales of $154.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $169.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $373.16 million, with estimates ranging from $314.15 million to $423.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NCMI. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

In related news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 185,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NCMI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.43. 601,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,349. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10. National CineMedia has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $278.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

