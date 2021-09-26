Navcoin Achieves Market Cap of $24.14 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000777 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $24.14 million and $208,214.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004364 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000429 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00027652 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00022571 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,695,500 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

