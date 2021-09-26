Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) in a report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $61.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.38.
Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.19. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.70, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86.
In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $531,144.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,770 shares of company stock worth $963,912. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth $226,000.
Verint Systems Company Profile
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
