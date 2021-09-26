Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) in a report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $61.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.38.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.19. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.70, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $531,144.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,770 shares of company stock worth $963,912. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth $226,000.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

