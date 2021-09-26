Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered Ceridian HCM from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.54.

NYSE CDAY opened at $114.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of -267.25 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $75.83 and a 1-year high of $116.70.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,736 shares of company stock worth $78,395,347 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

