Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

USDN is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

