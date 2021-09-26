NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) PT Raised to C$10.00

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of TSE NXE opened at C$5.78 on Thursday. NexGen Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.12 and a 12-month high of C$7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a current ratio of 41.32 and a quick ratio of 41.05.

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

