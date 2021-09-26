NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Raised by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,629,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 521,687 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of NextEra Energy worth $266,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,213 shares of company stock worth $1,891,838 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.70. 6,114,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,865,215. The stock has a market cap of $158.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average of $77.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.