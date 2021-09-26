NFJ Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.59.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $53.15 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

