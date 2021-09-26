NFJ Investment Group LLC Lowers Stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 3.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 5.3% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the second quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 17.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $185,980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. Cannae had a net margin of 88.62% and a return on equity of 1.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNNE. TheStreet cut shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

