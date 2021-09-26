NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,548,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Okta by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,622,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,571,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Okta by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after buying an additional 36,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $253.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.08 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total transaction of $3,205,085.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total value of $8,991,829.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,312 shares of company stock worth $53,948,479 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on OKTA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist upped their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.67.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

