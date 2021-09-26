NFJ Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSA. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,185.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,952. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 target price on MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $142.51 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $124.58 and a twelve month high of $172.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $341.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.52 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%. Research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

