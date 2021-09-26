NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 555 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,139 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

NYSE SE opened at $340.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.27 billion, a PE ratio of -95.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $314.14 and its 200 day moving average is $272.39. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $149.55 and a fifty-two week high of $359.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen raised their price target on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.42.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.