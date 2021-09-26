NFT Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $55,097.00 (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One NFT coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $55,097.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00057896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00131231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00011901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00043359 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

