NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in NICE by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tlwm grew its position in shares of NICE by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 150.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.21.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $290.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.96. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $211.25 and a 12 month high of $304.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.62, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.97 million. Analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.