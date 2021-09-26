Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of Nicox stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. Nicox has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $142.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98.

Nicox SA is an ophthalmology company. The firm engages in developing solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its products include Zerviate and Vyzulta. The company was founded by Piero Del Soldato, Michele Garufi and Elizabeth Marie Robinson on February 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Sophia-Antipolis, France.

