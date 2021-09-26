Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.44.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NLSN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

Nielsen stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.49. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.44. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.07 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

