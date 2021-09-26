Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Acquires C$70,300.00 in Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 92,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, with a total value of C$70,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,359,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,393,327.92.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 49,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$40,095.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 75,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$61,155.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 100,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.86 per share, with a total value of C$86,000.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 100,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 11,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,120.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 13,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,285.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,600.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 7,800 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,878.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 17,300 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,338.00.

NHK stock opened at C$0.80 on Friday. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.74 and a 1-year high of C$1.48. The firm has a market cap of C$64.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.06.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Nighthawk Gold from C$2.35 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

