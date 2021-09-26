Ninety One North America Inc. Has $12.19 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ninety One North America Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.50.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $1,899,915.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $321.94. 370,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,731. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.29. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 67.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

