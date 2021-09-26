Ninety One North America Inc. Has $38.69 Million Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Ninety One North America Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,558 shares during the period. Yum China makes up about 1.8% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ninety One North America Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Yum China worth $38,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 526.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 521.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

NYSE YUMC traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.14. 5,070,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YUMC. Macquarie downgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.72.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.