Ninety One North America Inc. Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ninety One North America Inc. decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,272 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. increased their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

ADBE stock traded down $8.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $622.71. 2,808,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,884. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $639.91 and its 200-day moving average is $558.92. The company has a market cap of $296.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,010. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

