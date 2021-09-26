Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 564 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $9,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.20. The company had a trading volume of 517,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,182. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $74.84 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.54.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

