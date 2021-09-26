Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd cut its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial accounts for 1.3% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 14.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 44.9% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 17,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,873,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,536. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average of $50.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,209,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,958 shares of company stock worth $2,088,983. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

