Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Decreases Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 277 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVR. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in NVR during the first quarter worth approximately $814,468,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in NVR during the first quarter worth approximately $40,938,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 15,503.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its position in NVR by 2,439.2% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 6,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in NVR by 27.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,880,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

NVR traded down $24.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $4,952.96. 18,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5,108.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,930.39. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,848.00 and a 1-year high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $42.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,303.00.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

