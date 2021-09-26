Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,498,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in NIKE by 23.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $203,618,000 after purchasing an additional 287,639 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in NIKE by 12.4% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in NIKE by 37.9% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in NIKE by 1,189.2% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 20,240 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday. KGI Securities began coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.78.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John G. Connors sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $10,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,983. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 306,671 shares of company stock worth $49,513,487 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE traded down $9.99 on Friday, hitting $149.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,900,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,440,595. The company has a market capitalization of $236.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.80 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.73.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

