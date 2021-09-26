Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Lowers Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lessened its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Watsco were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Watsco by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 43.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Shares of NYSE WSO traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $277.57. The company had a trading volume of 81,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,887. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.53 and its 200-day moving average is $280.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

