Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Raises Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up approximately 0.8% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of KLA by 5.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of KLA by 26.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in KLA by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after buying an additional 425,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,310 shares of company stock worth $5,994,973. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $369.53. 433,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,622. The company has a 50 day moving average of $338.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $181.58 and a 52-week high of $374.60. The firm has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.11.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

