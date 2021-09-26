Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Sells 4,510 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lowered its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,169,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TME shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.01.

NYSE:TME traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 18,095,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,923,602. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

