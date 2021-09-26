Ninety One UK Ltd Has $800.52 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,633,147 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,153 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 2.1% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.60% of Intuit worth $800,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Intuit by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Intuit by 10.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Intuit by 2.0% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 1.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 9.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,347 shares of company stock worth $33,277,145 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTU stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $577.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,193. The business has a 50-day moving average of $546.59 and a 200-day moving average of $473.06. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $307.77 and a one year high of $582.96. The stock has a market cap of $157.83 billion, a PE ratio of 77.16, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

