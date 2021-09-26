Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases 18,879 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $220,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2,480.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

NYSE:IQV traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $261.61. 715,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,253. The stock has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 83.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.03 and a twelve month high of $265.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.11 and a 200 day moving average of $235.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

