Ninety One UK Ltd Reduces Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050,435 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 154,518 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $173,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,539,599,000 after purchasing an additional 185,909 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in American Express by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,833,273,000 after purchasing an additional 296,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,332,930,000 after purchasing an additional 194,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Express by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,314,558,000 after purchasing an additional 553,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AXP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.72.

Shares of AXP traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,680,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,976. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The stock has a market cap of $139.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.