Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 16.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,841,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554,162 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NIO were worth $204,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in NIO by 3.8% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in NIO by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in NIO by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in NIO by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BOCOM International started coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.49.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 2.50.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

