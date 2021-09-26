Non-Fungible Yearn Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5,196.00 (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market cap of $2.61 million and $5,196.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be purchased for about $32.04 or 0.00074787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00056681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00129443 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011735 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00043382 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Profile

NFY is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,521 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Buying and Selling Non-Fungible Yearn

