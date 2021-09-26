Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will announce sales of $125.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.30 million and the highest is $125.91 million. Noodles & Company posted sales of $105.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year sales of $484.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $478.70 million to $491.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $529.24 million, with estimates ranging from $509.20 million to $546.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Noodles & Company.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,128. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $587.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,286.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the second quarter worth $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 51.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the second quarter worth $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 38.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 126,837.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noodles & Company

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Company (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.