Nord/LB Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €220.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VOW3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €309.00 ($363.53) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €301.00 ($354.12) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €268.86 ($316.30).

Volkswagen stock opened at €189.38 ($222.80) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €200.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €214.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

