North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.33. North American Construction Group posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover North American Construction Group.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

NOA stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.61. 15,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,048. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $438.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. 43.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on North American Construction Group (NOA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.