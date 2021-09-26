NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Plans Dividend of $0.63

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.6333 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NWHUF stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.