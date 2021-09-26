Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVMI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,272,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,828,000 after buying an additional 92,547 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,224,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,469,000 after buying an additional 16,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVMI. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nova Measuring Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $109.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.32. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 1-year low of $49.13 and a 1-year high of $110.29.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $97.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.38 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

