O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATNI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 31.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 23.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI opened at $47.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $745.93 million, a P/E ratio of -57.34 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. ATN International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.99 and a 1-year high of $52.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average is $46.82.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $123.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.27 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. Analysts forecast that ATN International, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -188.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

ATN International Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

