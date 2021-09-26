O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 25,475 Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 79.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,475 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $713.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.46. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 536.83%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LXRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

