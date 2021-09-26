ODUWA Hits Market Cap of $1.97 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, ODUWA has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $8,113.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,294.08 or 0.99997512 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00091840 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00049366 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006745 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001761 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002342 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

