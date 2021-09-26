Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olympic Steel, Inc. is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel and aluminum products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricates pressure parts for the electric utility industry. “

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $23.83 on Thursday. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.83. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $556.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Olympic Steel will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is -21.62%.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $411,562.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 391,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,169,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 191.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 410.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 67.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olympic Steel (ZEUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.