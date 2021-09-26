Omnitude Market Capitalization Achieves $888,839.75 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $888,839.75 and $733,990.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Omnitude has traded up 53.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00057651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00131420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00043091 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

ECOM is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

