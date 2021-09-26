Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40,000.00

Brokerages expect Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) to announce sales of $40,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Onconova Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $30,000.00. Onconova Therapeutics posted sales of $70,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will report full year sales of $220,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $300,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $210,000.00, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $300,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Onconova Therapeutics.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,159.32% and a negative return on equity of 97.66%.

A number of analysts have commented on ONTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday.

ONTX stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.04. 9,114,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,285. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $63.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,258,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 95,980 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 63,775 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 72.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 837,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 352,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 60.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 778,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $665,000. 15.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

