Ontology (ONT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $699.41 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001828 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $699.41 million and $112.42 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00156354 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00055999 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.14 or 0.00519473 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000785 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00017113 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00041988 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

